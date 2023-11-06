The Columbus Blue Jackets, Jack Roslovic among them, face the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Roslovic interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Roslovic vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic has averaged 14:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Roslovic has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 10 games this season, Roslovic has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 10 games this year, Roslovic has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Roslovic's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Roslovic has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

