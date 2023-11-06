Can we count on Mathieu Olivier scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

  • Olivier is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • Olivier has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

