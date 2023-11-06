The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) play the Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (OH) -3.5 142.5

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

In 16 games last season, Miami (OH) and its opponents scored more than 142.5 total points.

The average number of points in Miami (OH)'s matchups last season was 148.2, which is 5.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Miami (OH) won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Miami (OH) finished with a 4-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

The RedHawks finished 2-4 last year (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Miami (OH) a 61.5% chance to win.

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 16 61.5% 73.7 136.1 74.5 150.5 149 Evansville 14 45.2% 62.4 136.1 76 150.5 136.1

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

Last year, the RedHawks scored just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Purple Aces gave up (76).

Miami (OH) went 7-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 3-4 11-15-0 Evansville 10-21-0 8-17 19-12-0

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Evansville 9-9 Home Record 3-10 3-9 Away Record 1-14 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

