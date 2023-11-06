The Ohio State Buckeyes battle the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Oakland matchup.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-19.5) 144.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-19.5) 144.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Buckeyes games last season went over the point total.

Oakland won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

In Golden Grizzlies games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

