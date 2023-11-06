Ohio State vs. Oakland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes battle the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Oakland matchup.
Ohio State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Oakland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|144.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|144.5
|-4000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 16 Buckeyes games last season went over the point total.
- Oakland won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- In Golden Grizzlies games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.