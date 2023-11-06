Monday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and USC Trojans (0-0) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 last season.

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season (posting 80.1 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and giving up 68.4 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and had a +418 scoring differential.

In conference tilts, Ohio State averaged fewer points per contest (74.8) than its overall average (80.1).

Offensively the Buckeyes performed better in home games last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 78.0 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Ohio State was better at home last year, ceding 64.9 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans had a +284 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 64.2 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball and allowed 55.1 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball.

USC scored fewer points in conference action (61.2 per game) than overall (64.2).

At home, the Trojans put up 67.6 points per game last season, 5.1 more than they averaged on the road (62.5).

USC gave up fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than on the road (59.6) last season.

