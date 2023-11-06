Monday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and USC Trojans (0-0) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 a season ago.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans went 21-10 a season ago.

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) last season while giving up 68.4 per outing (280th in college basketball). They had a +418 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Ohio State posted 74.8 points per game last year in conference games, which was 5.3 fewer points per game than its season average (80.1).

Offensively the Buckeyes performed better at home last season, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 78.0 per game on the road.

Ohio State surrendered 64.9 points per game last season at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (67.0).

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans' +284 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per contest (15th in college basketball).

In Pac-12 action, USC averaged 3 fewer points (61.2) than overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

At home, the Trojans scored 67.6 points per game last season. Away, they scored 62.5.

In 2022-23, USC gave up 8.4 fewer points per game at home (51.2) than away (59.6).

