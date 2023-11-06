Monday's game at T-Mobile Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) matching up with the USC Trojans (0-0) at 2:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 win for Ohio State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 a season ago.

A season ago, the Buckeyes finished 28-8 in the season. Last season, the Trojans went 21-10 over the course of the season.

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) last season while giving up 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball). They had a +418 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Ohio State scored 74.8 points per game last year in conference action, which was 5.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.1).

The Buckeyes averaged 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 78.0 points per contest.

Defensively Ohio State was better in home games last year, giving up 64.9 points per game, compared to 67.0 in away games.

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and gave up 55.1 per outing (15th in college basketball).

USC averaged 3 fewer points in Pac-12 action (61.2) than overall (64.2).

At home, the Trojans put up 67.6 points per game last season, 5.1 more than they averaged on the road (62.5).

At home, USC conceded 51.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (59.6).

