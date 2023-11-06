Monday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) squaring off against the USC Trojans (0-0) at 2:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 win for Ohio State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 a season ago.

Last season, the Buckeyes finished 28-8 over the course of the season. The Trojans finished 21-10 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) last season while allowing 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball). They had a +418 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

On offense, Ohio State put up 74.8 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (80.1 points per game) was 5.3 PPG higher.

The Buckeyes averaged 82.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.1 more points than they averaged in away games (78).

Defensively Ohio State was better in home games last year, ceding 64.9 points per game, compared to 67 in away games.

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.2 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball while giving up 55.1 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball) and had a +284 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, USC averaged fewer points (61.2 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

At home, the Trojans put up 67.6 points per game last season, 5.1 more than they averaged on the road (62.5).

USC gave up 51.2 points per game at home last season, and 59.6 on the road.

