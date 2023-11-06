The Ohio State Buckeyes will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on truTV.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up just 4.2 fewer points per game last year (64.2) than the Buckeyes allowed (68.4).

USC went 21-5 last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 80.1 points per game, 25.0 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans gave up.

Ohio State went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Trojans allowed to opponents.

The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, nine% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule