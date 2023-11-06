How to Watch the Ohio State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on truTV.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: truTV
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.
- When USC allowed fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 21-5.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 25.0 more points than the Trojans allowed (55.1).
- Ohio State went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.
- The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, 9.0% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.