The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on truTV.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.

When USC allowed fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 21-5.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 25.0 more points than the Trojans allowed (55.1).

Ohio State went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Trojans allowed to opponents.

The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, 9.0% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Ohio State Schedule