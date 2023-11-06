The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 4-5-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in contests that have required overtime.

In the four games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in six games, earning nine points from those contests.

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered five points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-3-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 25th 2.6 Goals Scored 2.55 27th 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.09 16th 4th 34.1 Shots 32.3 12th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 25th 13.89% Power Play % 12.82% 26th 26th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 86.49% 8th

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

