The Detroit Mercy Titans battle the Toledo Rockets at Savage Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-15.5) 153.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-15.5) 153.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Toledo covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Rockets games hit the over 21 out of 31 times last season.

Detroit Mercy covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

A total of 16 of the Titans' games last year went over the point total.

