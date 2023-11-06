Monday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (0-0) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) at Savage Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-73 in favor of Toledo, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Toledo, Ohio

Venue: Savage Arena

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 84, Detroit Mercy 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-11.3)

Toledo (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo Performance Insights

Toledo was the second-best team in the nation in points scored (85.4 per game) but 20th-worst in points allowed (76.9) last season.

The Rockets grabbed 30.7 rebounds per game and conceded 31.5 boards last year, ranking 248th and 192nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Toledo was 52nd in the country in assists (14.9 per game) last year.

Last year, the Rockets were 53rd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.5%).

Toledo gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 312th and 331st, respectively, in the country.

Toledo took 64.2% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.4% of Toledo's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.6% were 3-pointers.

