The Toledo Rockets (0-0) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) as heavy, 15.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 153.5 in the matchup.

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -15.5 153.5

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo and its opponents scored more than 153.5 points in 23 of 31 games last season.

Toledo games had an average of 162.3 points last season, 8.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Toledo covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Toledo finished 23-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 85.2% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter, the Rockets had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, Toledo has an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 23 74.2% 85.4 162 76.9 152.2 155.3 Detroit Mercy 13 43.3% 76.6 162 75.3 152.2 147.6

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rockets recorded 10.1 more points per game (85.4) than the Titans allowed (75.3).

Toledo went 18-4 against the spread and 23-2 overall last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 20-11-0 4-3 21-10-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 0-0 16-14-0

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Detroit Mercy 13-1 Home Record 9-5 10-4 Away Record 5-13 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

