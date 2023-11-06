The Xavier Musketeers battle the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Xavier (-16.5) 142.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Xavier (-16.5) 141.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)

Xavier put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Musketeers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 21 out of 33 times last season.

Robert Morris went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 11 of the Colonials' games last season went over the point total.

