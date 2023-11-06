Monday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) and the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) facing off at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-63 win for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-19.0)

Xavier (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was the 10th-best squad in the nation in points scored (80.9 per game) and 292nd in points conceded (74.1) last year.

The Musketeers were 35th in the country in rebounds per game (34.8) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3) last year.

With 19.1 assists per game, Xavier was best in the country last season.

Beyond the arc, the Musketeers were 182nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last season. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 39.0%.

Xavier was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 303rd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.8%) last year.

Xavier took 31.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of Xavier's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

