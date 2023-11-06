Monday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) and Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) going head to head at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 82-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-19.0)

Xavier (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Performance Insights

Last year, Xavier was 10th-best in the country on offense (80.9 points scored per game) and ranked 292nd defensively (74.1 points conceded).

The Musketeers were 35th in the nation in rebounds per game (34.8) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3) last year.

Last season Xavier was best in the nation in assists with 19.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Musketeers were 182nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 39%.

Xavier was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 303rd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.8%) last season.

Last season, Xavier took 31.2% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.7% of Xavier's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

