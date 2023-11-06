Monday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) and the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) clashing at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-63 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 17.5-point spread in its matchup versus Robert Morris. The over/under has been set at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -17.5

Xavier -17.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -3000, Robert Morris +1300

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Xavier (-17.5)



Xavier (-17.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Xavier Performance Insights

On offense, Xavier was the 10th-best team in college basketball (80.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 292nd (74.1 points allowed per game).

The Musketeers grabbed 34.8 rebounds per game and conceded 29.3 boards last season, ranking 35th and 65th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Xavier was best in the nation in assists with 19.1 per game.

The Musketeers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%) last season.

Xavier gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 204th and 303rd, respectively, in the country.

Xavier attempted 31.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of Xavier's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

