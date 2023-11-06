Monday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) against the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-63 in favor of Xavier, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (16.5) against Robert Morris. The two teams are expected to exceed the 143.5 over/under.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -16.5

Xavier -16.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -2500, Robert Morris +1150

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Xavier (-16.5)



Xavier (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Performance Insights

Offensively, Xavier was the 10th-best team in college basketball (80.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 292nd (74.1 points allowed per game).

The Musketeers were 35th in the country in rebounds per game (34.8) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3) last season.

At 19.1 assists per game, Xavier was best in the country last year.

Beyond the arc, the Musketeers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 39%.

Defensively, Xavier was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4 last year. It was 303rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.8%.

Last season, Xavier attempted 68.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 31.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Xavier's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.7% were 3-pointers.

