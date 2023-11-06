Monday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) and the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) matching up at Cintas Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-63 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 16.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 142.5 over/under.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -16.5

Xavier -16.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -2500, Robert Morris +1150

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Xavier (-16.5)



Xavier (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was the 10th-best team in college basketball in points scored (80.9 per game) and 292nd in points conceded (74.1) last season.

The Musketeers were 35th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.8) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3) last year.

Xavier was best in college basketball in assists (19.1 per game) last season.

The Musketeers were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%) last year.

Last season, Xavier was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 303rd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Last year, Xavier took 31.2% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.7% of Xavier's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

