The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs against the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) at Cintas Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -16.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 26 of 33 games last season.

The average number of points in Xavier's outings last season was 155, which is 12.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

Xavier won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Xavier finished with an 18-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Musketeers won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Xavier has an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 26 78.8% 80.9 150.2 74.1 140.9 151.9 Robert Morris 11 37.9% 69.3 150.2 66.8 140.9 137.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.8 the Colonials allowed.

Xavier went 15-10 against the spread and 23-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 17-16-0 2-3 21-12-0 Robert Morris 16-13-0 1-1 11-18-0

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Robert Morris 15-2 Home Record 11-4 7-4 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.