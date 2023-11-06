The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns go up against the Youngstown State Penguins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Youngstown State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-3.5) 153.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-3.5) 154.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Youngstown State compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Penguins were an underdog by 3.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Louisiana won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 15 Ragin' Cajuns games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.