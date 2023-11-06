Monday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) against the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) at Cajundome has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 77, Youngstown State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-5.0)

Louisiana (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Youngstown State Performance Insights

Youngstown State had a top-25 offense last season, ranking fifth-best in college basketball with 81.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 251st with 72.5 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Penguins grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Youngstown State ranked 35th in college basketball with 15.3 assists per contest.

Last year the Penguins averaged 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Penguins made 8 threes per game (104th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 36.5% shooting percentage (56th-ranked) from downtown.

Youngstown State allowed 7 threes per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked).

Youngstown State took 64.4% two-pointers and 35.6% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 73.4% were two-pointers and 26.6% were three-pointers.

