The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -3.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State and its opponents combined to score more than 153.5 points in 15 of 29 games last season.

Penguins contests last year had a 154.4-point average over/under, 0.9 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Penguins were 17-12-0 last year.

Youngstown State split the two games it played as underdogs last season.

The Penguins played as an underdog of +145 or more twice last season and split those games.

The Penguins have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 7 24.1% 77.4 159.3 69.5 142 142.8 Youngstown State 15 51.7% 81.9 159.3 72.5 142 147.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins' 81.9 points per game last year were 12.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.

When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, Youngstown State went 17-8 against the spread and 23-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 17-12-0 9-7 15-14-0 Youngstown State 17-12-0 1-0 19-10-0

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Youngstown State 14-0 Home Record 14-3 7-7 Away Record 9-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.