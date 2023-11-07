In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Andrew Copp to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480

Copp stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 23 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

