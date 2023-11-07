Andrew Copp Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Rangers - November 7
Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Copp's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Andrew Copp vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info
Copp Season Stats Insights
- Copp has averaged 18:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).
- Copp has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Copp has a point in five of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Copp has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Copp has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 33.3% chance of Copp having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Copp Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|12
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|2
|Assists
|2
