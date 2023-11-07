For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Ben Chiarot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Chiarot has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.