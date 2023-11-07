Tuesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) and the Cleveland State Vikings (0-0) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 7.

The Falcons went 31-7 last season.

Bowling Green vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Cleveland State 66

Bowling Green Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons had a +498 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They put up 76.9 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and gave up 63.8 per outing to rank 166th in college basketball.

Bowling Green's offense was less effective in MAC matchups last year, putting up 75.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.9 PPG.

The Falcons posted 80.5 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 74.5 points per contest.

Bowling Green surrendered 65.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 more points than it allowed in road games (63.6).

