How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings battle the Bowling Green Falcons at Stroh Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green vs. Cleveland State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings' 74.1 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 63.8 the Falcons gave up to opponents.
- Cleveland State had a 26-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.
- Last year, the 76.9 points per game the Falcons put up were 18.9 more points than the Vikings gave up (58).
- Bowling Green had a 25-4 record last season when putting up more than 58 points.
- The Falcons shot 35.3% from the field last season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Vikings allowed to opponents.
- The Vikings shot 29.7% from the field, 24.9% lower than the 54.6% the Falcons' opponents shot last season.
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
