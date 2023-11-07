The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

