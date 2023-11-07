Tuesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) and the Cleveland State Vikings (0-0) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 7.

The Vikings went 30-5 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Cleveland State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cleveland State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Cleveland State 66

Cleveland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game last season with a +563 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) and allowed 58.0 per outing (36th in college basketball).

In conference action, Cleveland State averaged more points (76.4 per game) than it did overall (74.1) in 2022-23.

The Vikings put up fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than away (75.4) last season.

Cleveland State conceded 51.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

