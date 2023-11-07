For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is David Perron a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Perron score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perron stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Perron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Perron averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.