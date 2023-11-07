For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Dylan Larkin a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, Larkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

