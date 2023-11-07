In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on J.T. Compher to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Compher has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have allowed 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

