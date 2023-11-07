Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 7?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Justin Holl score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 23 total goals (2.1 per game).
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.