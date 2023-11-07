Will Klim Kostin Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 7?
Can we expect Klim Kostin finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kostin stats and insights
- Kostin is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Kostin has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.