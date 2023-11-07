For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Lucas Raymond a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Raymond has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.