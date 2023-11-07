The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Looking to bet on Seider's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Moritz Seider vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Seider has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

In seven of 12 games this season, Seider has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 12 games this year, Seider has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Seider goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seider Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 23 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 11 Points 2 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.