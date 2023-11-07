MAC opponents match up when the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) play on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Ohio sports the 96th-ranked offense this season (350.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 263.0 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Buffalo ranks 86th in the FBS (24.4 points per game), and it is 99th on the other side of the ball (29.1 points allowed per contest).

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Ohio Buffalo 350.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.0 (110th) 263.0 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (77th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 218.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (108th) 13 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (75th) 13 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (16th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 1,656 yards (184.0 ypg) on 147-of-233 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 117 times for 486 yards (54.0 per game), scoring four times.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 113 times for 347 yards (38.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-high 519 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 68 targets) with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 417 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has a total of 241 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder leads Buffalo with 1,683 yards on 172-of-311 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 469 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 23 catches, totaling 195 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Mike Washington has collected 320 yards (on 80 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 32 receptions on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has put up a 310-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Cole Harrity has racked up 266 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

