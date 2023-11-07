Ohio vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 7
The Ohio Bobcats (6-3) will play their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-7)
|43.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-7)
|43.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Ohio has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Buffalo has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.