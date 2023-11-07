The New York Rangers (8-2-1) are favorites when they host the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Rangers are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +140 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Trends

In four of 11 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Rangers are 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with six upset wins (60.0%).

New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.