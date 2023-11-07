Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Rangers on November 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Red Wings vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with nine goals and five assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Moritz Seider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Moritz Seider's one goal and 10 assists add up to 11 points this season.
Seider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 18 points in 11 games (six goals and 12 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
Adam Fox is another of New York's top contributors through 10 games, with three goals and eight assists.
