In the game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Akron Zips on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the RedHawks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-17.5) Over (41) Miami (OH) 36, Akron 10

Week 11 MAC Predictions

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Zips based on the moneyline is 14.8%.

So far this year, the Zips have put together a 3-4-1 record against the spread.

Akron is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Zips' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Akron this season is 4.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The RedHawks have beaten the spread six times in eight games.

There have been four RedHawks games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

Miami (OH) games average 44.6 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Zips vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 29.8 19 35.3 13.7 27 21.7 Akron 17.1 29.1 19.8 29 15 29.2

