MAC opponents meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) and the Akron Zips (2-7) play on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) is averaging 357.6 yards per game on offense (89th in the FBS), and rank 38th defensively, yielding 334.8 yards allowed per game. Akron ranks fifth-worst in total yards per game (291.7), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 41st in the FBS with 342.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Akron Miami (OH) 291.7 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.6 (94th) 342.4 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.8 (38th) 92.0 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.9 (71st) 199.7 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (103rd) 18 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (32nd) 10 (94th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (123rd)

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler leads Akron with 888 yards on 82-of-134 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 494 rushing yards have come on 100 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 267 receiving yards (29.7 per game) on 23 catches with one touchdown.

DJ Iron has run for 215 yards across 61 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel George has racked up 402 receiving yards on 40 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jasaiah Gathings has collected 375 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 35 receptions.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (181.6 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has 576 rushing yards on 118 carries with five touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 35 times for 184 yards (20.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's team-leading 613 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 52 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 23 passes for 325 yards (36.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade McDonald has compiled 21 grabs for 281 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

