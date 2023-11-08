The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) will square off against the Akron Zips (2-7) in MAC action on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Zips are currently heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • City: Oxford, Ohio
  • Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Akron Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (OH) (-16.5) 43.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (OH) (-17.5) 43.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Akron is 3-4-1 ATS this season.
  • The Zips have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Miami (OH) has covered six times in eight chances against the spread this season.

