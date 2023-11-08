The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-7) in a MAC matchup on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The game's over/under is 42.5.

Miami (OH) ranks 56th in points scored this year (29.8 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 19.0 points allowed per game. Akron's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 291.7 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 41st with 342.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Miami (OH) vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -17.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Akron Recent Performance

Offensively, the Zips are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 288.3 yards per game (-99-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 313.7 (35th-ranked).

The Zips are -67-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (18.3 per game) and -26-worst in points conceded (28.3).

Akron is gaining 218.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (17th-worst in the country), and allowing 164.3 (50th).

The Zips are -117-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (70.0), and fourth-worst in rushing yards allowed (149.3).

The Zips have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Akron has gone over the total twice.

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron is 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Zips have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Out of Akron's eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Akron has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Akron has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and lost that game.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has racked up 888 yards on 61.2% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 100 times for 494 yards (54.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 267 receiving yards (29.7 per game) on 23 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DJ Iron has piled up 61 carries and totaled 215 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel George paces his team with 402 receiving yards on 40 catches with one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings has collected 375 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 35 receptions.

CJ Nunnally has racked up 6.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 10.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Bryan McCoy is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack.

Kerry Martin Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

