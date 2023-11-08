Our computer model predicts the Bowling Green Falcons will take down the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dix Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-9.5) Over (41) Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13

Week 11 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 77.8% chance to win.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

This year, five of the Falcons' eight games have gone over the point total.

Bowling Green games average 44.9 total points per game this season, 3.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes based on the moneyline is 26.7%.

The Golden Flashes is 1-6-1 against the spread this year.

Kent State has a 1-4 record against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

Five of the Golden Flashes' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total in Kent State games this season is 6.3 more points than the point total of 41 in this outing.

Falcons vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 22.4 24.6 27.5 22 18.4 26.6 Kent State 14.1 32.8 15.7 19 13.3 39.7

