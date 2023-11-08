The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) face a fellow MAC foe when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

Bowling Green has struggled offensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS (299.3 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 24th-best in the nation, allowing just 325.2 yards per game. Kent State has been sputtering on offense, ranking third-worst with 269.4 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 377.4 total yards per contest (72nd-ranked).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Bowling Green Kent State 299.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.4 (130th) 325.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.4 (67th) 143.2 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (109th) 156.1 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (124th) 16 (109th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 22 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (123rd)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 1,018 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 58% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 762 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Taron Keith has run for 157 yards (17.4 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 259 yards in the passing game (on 27 catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Harold Fannin's leads his squad with 293 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 23 catches have yielded 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has 932 passing yards, or 103.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Gavin Garcia has rushed 104 times for 407 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has racked up 341 yards on 94 carries with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has racked up 610 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trell Harris has caught 15 passes and compiled 257 receiving yards (28.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 35 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bowling Green or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.