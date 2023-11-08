Bowling Green vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 8
A pair of MAC teams square off when the Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-8.5)
|41.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-8.5)
|41.5
|-330
|+260
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Kent State has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
