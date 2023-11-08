Cavaliers vs. Thunder November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 boards last season.
- Evan Mobley put up 16.2 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 9 rebounds.
- Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Caris LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Max Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. He also sank 51% of his shots from the field.
- Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He made 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- Jalen Williams posted 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He sank 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Cavaliers
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
